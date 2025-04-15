Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Carter is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit — but his lawyers have vowed to fight the latest accusations.

The Backstreet Boy, 45 — who has been hit with three previous sexual assault lawsuits — has been accused of sexually assaulting Laura Penly, allegedly resulting in the woman contracting multiple STDs, leading to a cervical cancer diagnosis. Carter has vehemently denied all accusations against him.

The alleged assault took place when Penly was 19, according to the documents viewed by People. Penly alleged the two had a “sexually intimate relationship and [they] would see each other approximately every few weeks” from December 2004 to February 2005.

Penly claimed she and Carter had consensual sex three times before their relationship soured at his Hollywood apartment. She alleged Carter “refused” to wear a condom, and led her to believe “he was ‘clean’ of sexually transmittable diseases,” according to the documents.

When Penly returned to Carter’s apartment in early 2005, she believed the two were going to watch movies together. Instead, Carter allegedly told her “the only reason she was there was to have sex. Penly said the “forceful” assault happened on Carter’s bed despite her saying “no” multiple times. She claimed Carter “failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections.”

Months later, after a July 2005 doctor’s appointment, Penly was allegedly diagnosed with chlamydia, gonorrhea, and human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV). That’s also when the cancerous cells were discovered.

Nick Carter has been hit with a fourth sexual assault lawsuit ( Getty Images )

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and underwent multiple treatments, the documents alleged. In addition to demanding a jury trial, Penly is seeking damages of $15,000.

Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes, Jr., Carter’s attorneys, shared the following statement with The Independent in response to the latest allegations: “This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter. It’s drawn from the same predictable playbook – lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family.

“Nick does not recall ever even meeting Laura Penly,” the lawyers continued. “He certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her. Ever.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Not only will we fight this, we will be seeking sanctions against her legal team for enabling this frivolous action.”

Penly is now the fourth woman to come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Carter.

In 2017, Melissa Schuman alleged Carter raped her in the early 2000s while the two worked on a project together. Schuman, who was in the band Dream, sued Carter for sexual assault and battery in April 2023. Her case is set to start in California in December.

Shannon Ruth then came forward and alleged Carter raped her on a tour bus in 2001. She was just 17 at the time. Ruth sued Carter in December 2022 for sexual battery.

Then, in August 2023, Ashley Repp sued Carter, alleging he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2003 when she was 15.

Carter countersued Repp and Ruth for defamation in 2023. But a judge ruled the next year that Carter could not countersue Repp.

Repp and Ruth’s cases are reportedly being heard together in Nevada in 2026, People reported.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).