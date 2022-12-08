Nick Carter reportedly sued for alleged sexual battery of 17-year-old fan in 2001

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been sued for sexual battery by a woman who claims she was assaulted as a teenager in 2001, according to court documents obtained by multiple publications.

The woman, named Shannon Ruth, reportedly filed the lawsuit in Clerk County, Nevada on Thursday (8 December).

The lawsuit, which has been seen by People, Rolling Stone and TMZ, alleges that Carter invited Ruth onto the band’s tour bus while they were playing in Washington.

Ruth, who says she lives with autism and cerebral palsy, claims Carter gave her a pink drink that he dubbed “VIP juice” that tasted alcoholic, before insisting she perform oral sex on him.

The documents allege that Carter then raped Ruth, who says she contracted HPV after the incident.

Carter’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

“This accusation is categorically false, Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother,” an unidentified source close to the singer reportedly told TMZ. People also cited a source who denied the allegations.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame, and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said at a press conference with her lawyer Mark Boskovich in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe nothing has affected me more… than what Nick Carter did to me,” she added.

Carter was previously accused of rape in 2017 by Dream singer Melissa Schuman, who alleged that the incident occurred when she was 18 and he was 22.

Carter denied Schuman’s claims, saying their relations were “consensual”. and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office later declined the case in 2018, citing an expiration on the statute of limitations.

This new lawsuit comes just over a month since Carter’s brother Aaron died at the age of 34.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.