Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nick Jonas has said that his infamous onstage blunder at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards led him to therapy.

During the music ceremony, the “Jealous” singer joined fellow country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini for a live performance of her 2015 song “Peter Pan”.

What started off “fine” quickly turned “tragic” for Jonas after he went off-key during his guitar solo.

“As I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop,” the 30-year-old singer recalled during a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy,” he said of the “really tragic guitar solo debacle”.

“Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it,” Jonas said.

“And I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on.”

Nick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini (Getty Images)

Although he credited the event for leading him to heal, Jonas still called it “the worst moment”.

At the time, Jonas’s mishap made headlines, with several outlets calling it a “fail”.

Currently, Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin have reunited their three-piece group, Jonas Brothers, to embark on a US tour in support of their newest record. You can read The Independent’s three-star review of The Album here.

In an earlier interview, Jonas spoke about the band’s upcoming tour, saying that their number one priority is their physical and mental health.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We’ve been burnt out before and then you’re like, ‘I still got 20 more shows on this tour,” he said.

“So we all have our own perspective ways of going about that, and we just make sure that that’s prioritised and also that we think the three of us are communicating as best as we can.”

You can find out all the details about the Jonas Brothers’ North American tour here.