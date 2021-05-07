Nick Kamen’s partner of 15 years has paid tribute to the model and singer, who died on Wednesday (5 May).

Kamen, who was 59, famously appeared in a 1985 Levis 501 commercial that saw him strip in a launderette to Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”.

Following the success of the advert, he collaborated with Madonna on the song “Each Time You Break My Heart”.

Now, Kamen’s partner Lucinda Cary has spoken out following his death, telling Mail Online: “Nick was an amazing man and he died with a lot of dignity and respect.”

Cary revealed that Kamen died after being diagnosed with incurable cancer three years ago.

“Nick was an incredible person, and it was really inspiring to be around him during his illness,” she continued.

She said that he “appreciated everything the NHS did for him” and was thankful to the doctors and nurses at Hammersmith Hospital in West London for the treatment he received.

“He’s known for the past three years that he was going to die but he never felt sorry for himself and lived his life with incredible charm and courage,” Cary said.

“It was very inspiring to be around him. He was very accepting of his situation and never got stressed about it at all.’

Madonna, who in 1986 told the BBC she had requested her duet with Kamen after being inspired by the model’s “charisma” and “beautiful voice”, honoured the late musician.

Nick Kamen’s partner, Lucinda Cary, says ‘he died with a lot of dignity and respect’ (Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

She wrote: “It’s heartbreaking to know you are gone. You were always such a kind sweet human and you suffered too much. Hope you are happier wherever you are Nick Kamen.”

Cary said that Kamen had stepped away from his career as a singer as “he was at his unhappiest... when he was famous”.

She said: “He was happy living a private life and didn’t like being the centre of attention.”