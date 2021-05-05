Model and singer Nick Kamen has died, aged 59.

A cause of death is yet to be announced, but the news was confirmed by singer Boy George on Instagram. The pair were friends.

Kamen famously appeared in a 1985 Levis 501 commercial that saw him strip in a launderette to Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”.

Following the success of the advert, he collaborated with Madonna on the song “Each Time You Break My Heart”.

Madonna co-wrote the song with Stephen Bray and, in 1986, told BBC radio she had requested the duet after being inspired by the model’s “charisma” and “beautiful voice”.

Kamen – born Ivor Neville Kamen – went on to release four LPs between 1987 and 1992.

His other songs include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids soundtrack song “Turn It Up” (1989) and 1990’s “I Promised Myself”.

Boy George led the tributes to Kamen.

Boy George has led the tributes to Nick Kamen (Instagram)

He wrote: “R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen!”

Clothing label owner Susie Cave, the wife of musician Nick Cave, also paid tribute, calling Kamen “a dear friend”.

Nineties pop star Kavana added: “R.I.P Nick Kamen beautiful inside and out.”