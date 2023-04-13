Four years later, Nickelback thank Lizzo for her defence of ‘How You Remind Me’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nickelback have thanked Lizzo for her “kind words” after she came out in defence of their music.

In a 2019 video for CBC Music, the Grammy-winning singer gave her opinion on a variety of former hits, including the rock band’s 2001 song “How You Remind Me”.

“Why do people not like Nickelback? I feel like Nickelback gets way too much s***,” Lizzo argued, as she sang along to Nickelback’s top hit.

“I think that this is a jam. It has a beautiful climax,” she added.

Now, years later, the four-piece band have tweeted their belated appreciation. “Thank you Lizzo for the kind words!” they wrote.

“Open invite any show any time... maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

Several fans responded in agreement with Lizzo, heaping praise on her. “This is so pure,” one wrote.

A second said: “Lizzo – I totally agree with you on Nickelback and especially this song because this song is my fav. They get hassled because they get overplayed so it’s easy to pick on them. I love how you break down the song for us.”

“It was really cool of Lizzo to be kind towards Nickleback. I LOVE Nickleback!” another added.

For years, the Canadian group – comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair – have faced disparagement in public forums.

In 2016, Nickelback frontman Chad’s ex-wife Avril Lavigne condemned Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for “bullying” the band.

Years later, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor – who initially started the harsh debate in 2002 about the band’s relevancy – claimed that Nickelback had “passed the baton” to pop band Imagine Dragons.

“And they’re from Vegas, so I’m gonna go home to protests. Can’t show my face in this town now,” Taylor said at the time. “Yeah, people are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback and then just turning their irksome ire toward Imagine Dragons.”