Nicki Minaj cancels second Amsterdam concert following drug arrest

Nicki Minaj has canceled her second Amsterdam concert following her recent arrest after Dutch officers reportedly found drugs in her luggage at Schiphol Airport.

The rapper and singer, 41, who is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, was scheduled to perform at the city’s Ziggo Dome on June 2.

However, on May 31, the show’s Dutch promoter Mojo announced on its website that “due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

Minaj was at the airport on May 25, preparing to leave the city – where she had kicked off her tour – to fly to Manchester, England, for her next concert when she was stopped by border police on suspicion of exporting soft drugs.

In a video live-streamed to her followers, Minaj revealed she had pre-rolled joints in her bag that she said belonged to someone else.

The Netherlands classifies marijuana, which is legal in the country, as “soft drugs.”

After initially resisting the authority’s request that she get into a police vehicle, arguing that she needed “a lawyer present,” she eventually relented and got inside.

Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam last week after police reportedly found drugs in her luggage ( Getty Images for MTV )

During her transport, she told the officers she was worried she might not be able to make her next show. The officer assured her that they would “try to get [her] there” as soon as possible.

The “Anaconda” star was unable to make it to Manchester in time for her concert at the Co-op Live arena, where 20,000 fans were waiting for her to take to the stage.

After Minaj was released from police custody, she jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to provide further details of her encounter. She said police “said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls” – referencing pre-rolled marijuana joints that are typically bought in stores.

“Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him,” she continued. “Oh yea and the pilot wants me to take my [Instagram] post down.”

Hours later, Minaj updated her fans, claiming that “after sitting in a jail cell for 5–6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 minus once I boarded.”

In another tweet, Minaj then blamed her former management for her travel woes, accusing them of adding “30-50k on my jet & pocketing it.” She claimed their goal was to “make me late & to pocket 40k” by forcing her to miss one flight and book another jet.

“Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” she wrote.

Minaj is scheduled to perform in Paris, France tomorrow before continuing on to Germany next week.