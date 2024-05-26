Nicki Minaj livestreams Amsterdam arrest before Manchester show postponed

Nicki Minaj livestreamed her arrest in the Netherlands before she was released from custody on Saturday, 25 May.

The 41-year-old US singer and rapper was due to perform that night at Manchester's new Co-op Live Arena but the show was postponed, the promoter has said.

Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for border police, said: "We have arrested a 41 year old American because we did a check at Schiphol Airport and found soft drugs with her and it’s illegal to export soft drugs in the Netherlands.”

At 9pm, police said it had released the “suspect and she can now move on”.