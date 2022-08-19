Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicki Minaj has been praised for tearing into Kevin Federline in support of Britney Spears.

On Wednesday (17 August), the rapper shared a post in which she criticised Spears’s ex-husband for commenting on her relationship with their children to the media.

In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that their teenage sons had distanced herself from Spears.

Spears called the comments “hurtful”, and was supported by her husband Sam Asghari, who hit out at Federline. In a lengthy Instagram post she went on to delete, Spears said that the situation involving her sons “should have been 100 per cent dealt with privately and definitely not online”.

Minaj told her followers in a livestream: “Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f***ing man, and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?

“Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

She continued: “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you? Why can’t people let her be happy? She loves her kids more than life itself.”

Minaj has been praised for her comments, with one fan writing: “This is why Nicki Minaj will forever be the Queen of Rap.”

Britney Spears (Getty Images)

Another added: “Queen defending queen,” with an additional fan hailing Minaj and Spears as the “queen of rap and the princess of pop”.

“Man I love her so much more now!” one fan wrote.