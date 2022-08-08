Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram posts

On Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.

In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online, adding: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

On Saturday (6 August) night, Spears shared a statement to Instagram Stories responding to Federline’s “hurtful” comments.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote.

Spears posted on her Instagram Story (Britney Spears/Instagram)

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL.”

In a second post on her main feed, Spears reminded fans that she had only been out of her conservatorship for eight months.

“During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years,” she wrote. “I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!!... I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Asghari also shared his own post of response, claiming that Federline’s comments about Spears’s sons had “no validity”.

“I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside [from] him choosing to vilify my wife,” he wrote.