Sam Asghari hits out at wife Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline for using their sons to ‘vilify’ singer
‘His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13-year conservatorship,’ Asghari responded
Sam Asghari has hit out at his wife Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline for making a “hurtful” comment about their children.
On Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.
In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Asghari in June.
He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online, adding: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”
Spears went on to share a statement to Instagram Stories, criticising Federline for his comments.
“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote.
Asghari didn’t hold back either, sharing two separate posts about Federline.
“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari wrote on Instagram.
“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model... Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”
Asghari continued: “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.
“His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies