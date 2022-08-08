Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Asghari has hit out at his wife Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline for making a “hurtful” comment about their children.

On Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.

In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Asghari in June.

He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online, adding: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears went on to share a statement to Instagram Stories, criticising Federline for his comments.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote.

Asghari didn’t hold back either, sharing two separate posts about Federline.

“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Asghari wrote on Instagram.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Getty Images for GLAAD)

“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model... Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”

Asghari continued: “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.

“His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”