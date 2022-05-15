Sam Asghari shared a touching message after Britney Spears revealed she had a miscarriage weeks after announcing she was pregnant.

Spears posted the news in April but, on Saturday (14 May), she told her followers she had miscarried, writing: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

The singer added: “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

Spears said that she and her rumoured husband Asghari would “continue trying to expand our beautiful family”.

Underneath the post, Asghari, who is believed to have recently married the singer in secret, wrote: “We will have a miracle soon.”

He accompanied the post with a heart emoji, and fans have since sent well wishes to the couple.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared their sad news on Instagram (Instagram)

Spears previously revealed that she had taken a pregnancy test after gaining weight on a vacation to Hawaii.

In the post, she referred to Asghari, 28, as her “husband”, but sources close to the couple claim they are yet to be married.

(Getty Images for GLAAD)

The 40-year-old has two children – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline was married to Spears for two years from 2004 to 2006. Spears eventually filed for divorce from the former dancer, citing irreconcilable differences.