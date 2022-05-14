Britney Spears has said that she and her partner Sam Asghari have “lost our miracle baby”.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (14 May).

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The singer continued: “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Spears concluded: “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Fans have flooded the comments section of Spears’s Instagram post to share their condolesences and well wishes for the couple.

The singer shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In April, the Grammy award-winner announced she was expecting a child with her partner Asghari, whom she has been engaged to since September 2021.

The 40-year-old revealed that she had taken a pregnancy test after gaining weight on a vacation to Hawaii.

Her pregnancy announcement followed shortly after she had hinted at the possibility of having more children in an Instagram post, in which she posed topless in the sea with the caption: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia.”

The post came after Spears claimed during a Los Angeles court hearing that she was not allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device during her 13-year conservatorship, despite wanting to have more children.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court in June 2021. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone.”

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she added.