Britney Spears says she’s planning on ‘having babies’ in Polynesia

Britney Spears has offered fans a close-up of her engagement ring and announced she’s planning on “having babies in Polynesia”.

The “Toxic” star, who is currently enjoying a tropical holiday for fiance Sam Asghari’s birthday, shared the life updates with her 39.7m Instagram followers on Monday evening.

In the first image, the 40-year-old singer shared a snap of a new pink manicure on her left hand, which was adorned with the round cut solitaire diamond engagement ring.

Spears showed off the new nail art, which featured a bow and butterfly, with the adorable caption: “I’ve never done this before… I believe it’s called nail embellishments… when I was younger, I was called ‘baby lady’ … on my pinky there is the lady emblem … this manicurist who did my nails way too big but I never complained because she was pregnant so I felt bad for her … She might have done the wrong shape but she brought the coolest embellishments!!!”

The “Sometimes” singer spoke for us all as she continued to wax lyrical about the transformative effects of a good manicure.

“Have people been holding out on me because I’ve never seen these before!!!” she wrote. “The most adorable little charms I’ve ever seen in my life!!!

“I’ve felt ghosted most of my life … but if you feel somewhat not acknowledged enough in life or have confidence problems, I swear these charms do in fact change your perspective !!!

“For instance … I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy s— there’s hope !!! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk … and maybe my new dope a– assistant had a little something to do with that too!!! She lets me say whatever I want with no judgement!!!”

The iconic artist also posted a topless beach photograph of her kneeling in the sea with the caption: “Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!!”

Her comment comes less than a year after her disturbing allegations in a Los Angeles court hearing that during her 13-year conservatorship she was not allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device, despite wanting to have more children.

The post comes just days after the performer referred to Asghari as her “husband”, prompting much speculation amongst her fans as to whether the couple had married in private.

Fans were quick to pick up on terminology used, with some commenting: “Husband???”

Another wrote: “Did someone say HUSBAND?”

The “Piece of Me” singer and 28-year-old Asghari have been dating since 2016.

The Independent has reached out to Spears’ representative for comment.