Keke Palmer says she’s not a ‘victim’ as she discusses viral Zendaya colourism tweet

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer has said that she doesn’t want to be seen as a “victim” of colourism while discussing a viral tweet comparing her to Zendaya

Last month, the actor responded to a Twitter post suggesting that Palmer had found less mainstream popularity than Euphoria star Zendaya because she was darker skinned.

“A great example of colourism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted. “I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, Palmer said that she was often asked about colourism and racism long before “that little tweet came out”.

The Nope actor said that she’s learnt to largely “ignore” discrimination, as focusing on it would hinder her progress.

“I just hate when the narrative goes to a place where I think young girls might look and say, ‘I’m a victim.’ When yes, racism is real. Colourism is real,” she said.

“You believe I’m not doing enough, not because I’m not but because you don’t believe that I can be enough. And that is colourism.”

Palmer in ‘Nope’ (AP)

Ultimately, Palmer said she doesn’t want to be seen as an object of pity.

“You should actually use me as an example of what I was able to accomplish despite what I was up against. Don’t change the story of somebody who has given hope to make them hopeless. The real conversation around colourism and Keke Palmer should be that she defied the odds.”

Palmer is currently starring in Nope, the latest film from Get Out director Jordan Peele.