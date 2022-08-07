Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Heche is said to be in a “stable” condition after suffering severe burns in a car accident.

The actor was involved in a serious accident in Mar Vista, Los Angeles on Friday (5 August).

Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home, causing the residence to catch fire.

While officials have not officially named Heche as the driver, reports at the time claimed that the Donnie Brasco star was behind the wheel. They also published a picture of her in the vehicle.

In a statement, Heche’s representative said that the actor was “currently in a stable condition” after the incident. They confirmed that Heche had suffered severe burns and was currently intubated.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” they told People.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 59 firefighters attended the scene to contain the fire. Initially, it had been reported that Heche was in a “critical” condition after the accident.

TMZ reported that witnesses saw Heche’s car crash into the garage of a building in the neighbourhood, before the car smashed into the home on the west side of the city.

Law enforcement officials told The Los Angeles Times that the 53-year-old was “deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically”.