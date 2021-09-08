Nicole Scherzinger hits back at ‘ludicrous’ Pussycat Doll reunion reports

Nicole Scherzinger has denied claims that she backed out of a deal to perform in a reunion tour with the Pussycat Dolls, branding the reports “ludicrous and false”.

The singer is currently being sued by the band’s founder and choreographer, Robin Anton, for allegedly pulling out of a previously announced tour.

According to legal papers filed by Antin, Scherzinger, 43, requested creative control and a larger share in the group’s new business venture in negotiations for the reunion.

Court filings showed she agreed to be an “active partner” in the tour, including taking part in up to 45 live appearances with the group.

However, Scherzinger’s lawyer Howard Kind has now said in a statement to People that such obligations “simply do not exist”.

“Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions,” King said.

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them... Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

Scherzinger performed with the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2009, before going on to pursue a career as a solo artist, musical theatre performer and TV talent show judge.