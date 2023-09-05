Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Noel Gallagher has finally revealed the reason behind his ongoing hatred of Adele’s music.

In 2015, the former Oasis frontman first dissed the “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s music, saying it was for “f***ing grannies”. In July, he spoke again about his distaste for the Grammy-winning artist by calling her songs “offensive, “awful” and “f***ing s***”.

Recently returning to Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast, where he made his original comments in July, Gallagher, 56, explained where his initial beef with the British singer-songwriter, 35, came from.

“She sent someone over to f***ing ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’” Gallagher claimed, according to Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what riled me. I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

The rocker later joked that he’d only consider collaborating with Adele “if I fall out of love with touring”.

“I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” Gallagher added. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Gallagher and Adele for comment.

Noel Gallagher and Adele (Getty Images)

During his initial appearance on Morgan’s podcast, Gallagher raged against the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer, saying: “If someone wants to know what I think of Adele, I’ll f***ing tell them.

“Not because I have any sort of agenda or because I’m trying to whip up any kind of hysteria. I just don’t see what the fuss is about.”

At the time, the guitarist also discussed his other one-sided feuds with Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and Matt Healy.

“I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything,” Gallagher said. “It’s always been a reaction to some f***ing idiot having a go in the first place. You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

Just last month, the High Flying Birds founding member hypothesised about what an Oasis reunion would involve.

The English rock band initially formed in 1991, but split up in 2009 following a bitter feud between Gallagher and brother Liam.

The feud is yet to come to an end, and Noel Gallagher has previously rejected the idea of Oasis ever reuniting. However, he sounded less opposed to the idea when speaking on Gibson’s Icons series.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis. We’d have to see what everyone’s hair was looking like,” he quipped.