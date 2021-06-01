Noel Gallagher gets Covid jab after doctor called him ‘a fool’ for declining it

Noel Gallagher has revealed he has received his first Covid-19 vaccine, while calling out celebrities who campaign for other people to get the jab.

The musician told Radio Times that his doctor told him he would be a “fool” not to get the vaccine, after he initially declined it.

He claimed he wasn’t afraid of contracting the virus because he supposedly suffered worse when he contracted food poisoning in Mexico.

“I will say: it’s a human right to decline [the vaccine],” he said. “And the people who are virtue signalling, [with] their lofty wagging their finger at people who are declining it, can eff off. That’s how fascism starts.”

He continued: “When I sit at home and in between the football there’s [public information films with] Lenny Henry [saying] ‘take the jab’, looking like an abandoned dog, I’m like: ‘Mate, you take the jab, it’s up to you.’”

Gallagher had previously complained about the government’s requirement that people wear face coverings in shops and on public transport.

His younger brother Liam unsurprisingly took the opposing view, and tweeted in September that he didn’t mind wearing a mask.

That same month, pop duo Jedward mocked Noel for his “ignorant” anti-mask comments by tweeting a remix of his hit Oasis song “Wonderwall” at him.

It was recently reported that people under the age of 30 will soon be invited for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The news comes amid reports that there is a “significant chance” that the easing of lockdown restrictions will be delayed, as the UK sees the early stages of a third wave of infections.

Stage four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown intended to see all limits on social contact lifted from 21 June.

However, experts have warned that ministers should consider pushing the target back “by a few weeks” amid an “exponential growth” in the number of coronavirus cases, which are being fuelled by the faster-transmitting Indian variant.