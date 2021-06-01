Coronavirus news - live: India’s ban on vaccine export impacted 91 countries, says WHO
Follow the latest updates
The World Health Organisation has said that India’s decision to put a ban on exports of Covid-19 vaccines has had an impact on 91 countries which depended on Oxford-AstraZeneca doses manufactured by Serum Institute of India.
Serum Institute, which is ramping up the production of vaccines to meet domestic needs, is likely to start exporting to other countries only by the end of the year.
As Covid-19 cases surged in India during the devastating second wave of the pandemic, India halted vaccine exports and left several countries scrambling for supplies.
India has reported more than 28 million Covid-19 cases with 127,510 new infections being reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Deaths rose by 2,795, taking the toll to 331,895, health ministry data showed.
Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, told NDTV in an interview that 91 countries are impacted by the shortage of supplies because AstraZeneca’s parent company has not been able to compensate for the doses that the Serum Institute was supposed to provide.
Meanwhile, the WHO called for launching negotiations on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness. Health ministers from the WHO's 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to launch negotiations on the pandemic treaty, according to Reuters.
WHO names variant in India ‘Delta’
The World Health Organisation on Monday announced new labels for the Covid-19 variants found in different countries, naming the one first detected in India ‘Delta’.
The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the WHO said. The new labels will not replace the existing scientific names, but they are aimed at helping in the public discussion of the variants, the organisation said.
The Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK has been named Alpha. Eight other variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) have been assigned labels ranging from Beta to Kappa.
WHO renames ‘stigmatising’ Covid variants using Greek alphabet
‘No country should be stigmatised for detecting and reporting variants,’ says WHO
India reports 127,510 new coronavirus cases
India reported 127,510 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, its lowest daily rise in new infections since 8 April, taking the overall tally to 28.17 million.
With 2,795 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 331,895, health ministry data showed.
Experts say the number of infections and deaths are undercounted, and the actual numbers are higher than official data.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday 01 June, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies