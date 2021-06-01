Health workers and relatives carry the body of a person who died due to Covid-19 for cremation in Jammu on 31 May, 2021. (AP)

The World Health Organisation has said that India’s decision to put a ban on exports of Covid-19 vaccines has had an impact on 91 countries which depended on Oxford-AstraZeneca doses manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Serum Institute, which is ramping up the production of vaccines to meet domestic needs, is likely to start exporting to other countries only by the end of the year.

As Covid-19 cases surged in India during the devastating second wave of the pandemic, India halted vaccine exports and left several countries scrambling for supplies.

India has reported more than 28 million Covid-19 cases with 127,510 new infections being reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Deaths rose by 2,795, taking the toll to 331,895, health ministry data showed.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO chief scientist, told NDTV in an interview that 91 countries are impacted by the shortage of supplies because AstraZeneca’s parent company has not been able to compensate for the doses that the Serum Institute was supposed to provide.

Meanwhile, the WHO called for launching negotiations on an international treaty to boost pandemic preparedness. Health ministers from the WHO's 194 member states will meet from 29 November to decide whether to launch negotiations on the pandemic treaty, according to Reuters.