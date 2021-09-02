✕ Close Related video: Gavin Williamson wants Covid vaccine rolled out to children under 16

Being double-jabbed almost halves the likelihood of long Covid in adults who get coronavirus, a new study has suggested.

Researchers at King’s College London also said that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73 per cent less likely, and the chances of severe symptoms were reduced by almost a third (31 per cent) in the fully vaccinated.

The team analysed data from more than two million people logging their symptoms, tests and vaccine status on the UK Zoe Covid Symptom Study app between 8 December 2020 and 4 July this year.

It comes as Gavin Williamson said there was the capacity to give Covid vaccinations to 12 to 15-year-olds as well as a booster programme for adults.

The education secretary said the decision was not “either/or” and insisted the NHS was “ready to go into schools and deliver that vaccination programme for children” when given the go-ahead by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).