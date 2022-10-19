Noel Gallagher says there’s ‘no point’ in an Oasis reunion as band ‘sells as many records now’
Musician said it would take ‘a set of extraordinary circumstances’ for band to reunite
Noel Gallagher has dampened hope for a potential Oasis reunion with brother Liam.
Oasis split up in 2009 after 18 years of performing together, following a bitter feud between Noel and Liam which still persists today.
While Liam has expressed a desire to get the band back together, Noel has often dismissed them.
Appearing on Monday’s episode (17 October) of the Pub Talk podcast, Noel said that it would take “a set of extraordinary circumstances” for fans to see Oasis perform together.
But, much to their fans dismay, he continued: “I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people ‘would you go on holiday with your ex missus?’”
On the potential of a reunion, Noel said there would be “no point”.
“Oasis sell as many records now, per year, as we did when we were together,” he continued. “We’re as popular now, in the eyes of the people, as we ever were and I’m happy with it.
“If we got back together, it would be a circus and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy, [Liam’s] doing his thing, he’s f***ing selling out Knebworth, it’s like, ‘Mate, good luck to you.’”
Liam performed at Knebworth Park as a solo act this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.
The “Don’t Look Back in Anger” musicians split after 18 years as Noel announced he had left the band minutes before a headline show in Paris.
In a statement at the time, Noel said that he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.
Earlier this year, Liam said that Oasis “should never have split up” and he would “love” the band to get back together.
