Oasis reclaim No 1 spot with Definitely Maybe after 30 years

Oasis have topped the charts for the first time in 14 years, as their debut album Definitely Maybe makes its return following the British rock band’s reunion announcement.

Released 30 years ago, the record is back at No 1 thanks to the release of its anniversary deluxe edition, which features previously unreleased material including the Monnow Valley sessions, outtakes from the band’s recordings at Sawmills studio in Cornwall, and an alternative demo of “Sad Song”.

According to the Official Albums Chart, Definitely Maybe enjoyed a 408 per cent week-on-week uplift in sales, with more than 50 per cent coming from vinyl sales.

Two other Oasis albums have also entered the Top Five: their 2009 greatest hits compilation Time Flies... 1994-2009, at No 3, and their record-breaking second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? at No 4.

The Manchester-formed rock group are back in the spotlight after announcing their hugely anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour, scheduled to take place in stadiums around London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin next year.

Following a row over “dynamic pricing” on Ticketmaster that saw fans paying thousands of pounds for tickets, the band have announced a further two dates at Wembley Stadium for September next year.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are back in the charts with Oasis’s debut, ‘Definitely Maybe’ ( Getty )

Tickets will be allocated through a ballot process that was initially put in place for the original pre-sale.

Over the weekend, frontman Liam Gallagher spoke out for the first time over the ticket sales furore, as he appeared to address the discontent among fans.

“OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there [sic] ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF***ING x.”

One fan responded: “Didn’t expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It’s genuinely a shame.”

“SHUT UP,” Gallagher wrote in a typically blunt retort.

Liam Gallagher (left) hit back at critics accusing the band of ‘ripping off’ fans ( PA Media )

In another post, he claimed that a new Oasis album was “in the bag”. The band have not officially confirmed plans to release any new music to coincide with the 2025 tour.

On Saturday evening (8 September), Oasis released a press statement about the new system. They said: “Additional Wembley Dates - Private Ballot Information. Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday, 31st August, and were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket-then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot. Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account, and don’t forget to check your junk mail.

“Once successfully registered, you will be entered into the ballot for a code for access to the final Wembley on sale. Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week’s long queues, codes will be strictly limited. Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

“The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account. All other entries will be discounted. If you do not receive an email then unfortunately you will not be eligible for the ballot. You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process.”

Last week, it was announced that an investigation was underway into whether Ticketmaster had engaged in unfair commercial practices over its handling of Oasis tickets.