Liam Gallagher breaks silence on Oasis ticket price furore: ‘Shut up’

Liam Gallagher has broken his silence for the first time since thousands of Oasis fans were left angry and disappointed after being priced out of the group’s eagerly awaited comeback tour.

The Britpop giants are reuniting in 2025 for the first time since 2009 for a series of sold out shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

However, the band and Ticketmaster came under heavy criticism as tickets went on sale on 31 August after learning that those that were originally listed at £135, had risen to as much as £355 on the site. Some had queued for hours for an opportunity to secure a ticket, only for the price to have more than doubled.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster and how the tickets were sold to fans. Meanwhile, an “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

So far, beyond a post announcing their collaboration with fashion brand Stone Island, both Liam and Noel have been silent on the controversy.

Liam, 51, in his rebellious fashion, has addressed some of the anger in a typically explosive post on X/Twitter. The singer wrote on the morning of 6 September: “OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there [sic] ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF**KING x.”

OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

He didn’t stop there and continued to interact with irate fans. One punter said in response: “Didn’t expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It’s genuinely a shame.”

Gallagher bluntly wrote in reply: “SHUT UP.”

Another asked him if he had any spare tickets, to which he jokingly said: “ S**t loads but there [sic] really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only.”

A third politely asked him how he was “feeling.” In a characteristically arrogant answer, the Manchester icon said: “SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F*** I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis addressed the issue of dynamic pricing on a social media post (Zak Hussein/PA) ( PA Wire )

It comes just days after Liam was criticised for a resurfaced tweet, where he lambasted his brother for expensive tickets to see his tour in the United States in 2017. At the time he wrote: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x.”