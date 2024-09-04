Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Liam Gallagher has been announced as the new face of Stone Island, days after a fiasco over the sale of Oasis tickets.

Last week, the musician and his brother Noel announced they had reconciled, 15 years after an explosive fight led to a bitter split. The pair have never revealed the reasons behind the blowup, although many have speculated at the causes.

As tickets for their gigs went on sale, many were outraged at the prices with standing tickets at Wembley Stadium starting at £150 plus booking fees. Prices more than doubled as Ticketmaster’s website due to the company’s ‘dynamic pricing’ system, with fans being forced to fork out over £355 instead. It came at the same time as a resurfaced post from Liam saw him railing against overpriced access to gigs in 2017, leading many to accuse him of “hypocrisy”.

Now the star has been announced as the new face of the urban brand, as part of its new project Community As A Form of Research. He stars in the fashion house’s Autumn/Winter 2024 to 2025 campaign alongside DJ Peggy Gou, actor Russell Tovey and skateboarder Sage Elsesser.

The 51-year-old Mancunian is known for wearing parkas, including those made by Stone Island, and can be seen wearing an archive piece in cotton canvas for the new collection.

“Life’s been great,” he said, reflecting on the advice he would give his younger self. “It’s had its ups and downs. But at the end of the day, you are playing it.”

The new campaign is “dedicated to defining what makes the brand’s global community so distinct.”

Stone Island was first founded in 1982, and has enjoyed a cult following – along with controversy – ever since. It was once associated with football hooliganism, with some pubs banning customers who wore the brand in the early 2000s. It went on to garner a varied customer base, including among working-class communities, and more high-end customers including celebrities.

open image in gallery Gallagher features in the new campaign ( Stone Island )

In the resurfaced post about ticket prices, Liam had written on X/Twitter in 2017: “350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x.”

Oasis fans were quick to point out the “hypocrisy” of Liam’s historic post, as those ticket prices for Noel’s America tour now match the band’s dynamic pricing tickets.