The Oasis clip that sparked a new fan frenzy over the prospect of a reunion was in fact a teaser for the Definitely Maybe anniversary, it has been confirmed.

Renewed chatter around a prospective reunion between brothers and ex-bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher was ignited after a post from the official Oasis X/Twitter account shared aerial footage of a large house on the banks of a river in the countryside.

Audio of what sounded like instruments being plugged in and played could be heard faintly over the visuals.

Fans begged the account, along with the Gallagher brothers’ own social media, for answers, with many taking the clip to mean that a major announcement was on the way.

However, a press release has now confirmed that the teaser heralded new limited edition album formats featuring outtakes from Sawmills Studios, the recording studio that features in the video footage.

The release will celebrate 30 years since the release of Oasis’s definitive 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, which propelled the band to global fame and topped the charts in the UK.

Cover art for ‘Definitely Maybe’, 1994

Available on 30 August 2024, the Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) formats feature tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios that saw original producer Dave Batchelor fired, after the band were unsatisfied with his work.

Those sessions were ultimately scrapped, and the band moved to the remote Sawmill Studios in Cornwall to re-record.

Upon its release on 30 August 1994, Definitely Maybe became what was then the fastest-selling debut album of all time, driven by anthemic rock classics such as “Supersonic”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, “Live Forever”, “Cigarettes & Alcohol” and “Shakermaker”.

The limited edition will also include outtakes from the definitive album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel and Callum Marinho, and an unreleased demo version of “Sad Song” featuring Liam’s vocals.

Oasis in 1994 ( Paul Slattery )

Meanwhile, Creation Records boss and former Oasis manager Alan McGee has contributed new sleeve notes, and artwork comes from original album art designer Brian Cannon.

The tracklist for Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is as follows:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

A look at one of the limited edition ‘Definitely Maybe’ vinyls ( Press )

Volume 2

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

Fans will likely have longer to wait if an Oasis reunion ever takes place. The Independent understands that Liam and Noel are “not really” on speaking terms.

However, their social media swiping has calmed down in recent years, with both brothers praising one another for their solo work.

In an interview last year, Noel – who had previously ruled out any chance of a reunion – joked that he would have to see “what everyone’s hair was looking like”.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis,” he said in an interview for Gibson’s “Icons” series. He then claimed that a reunion would likely involve him, Liam, and “a load of fit f***ing birds”.

Meanwhile, Liam is due to embark on a tour celebrating 30 years since Definitely Maybe without his brother, beginning in Sheffield on 1 June and concluding in Manchester on 27 June at the newly opened Co-op Live venue.