Oasis reunion movie by Peaky Blinders creator to be filmed during tour

The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour this summer will be captured for posterity in a new movie by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Meet Me In The Bathroom filmmakers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

The much anticipated reunion shows were announced last year, 15 years after the infamous backstage bust-up between singer Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel which saw the rock band split in 2009.

The tour is scheduled to begin on 4 July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will then continue for 39 more dates across the UK and around the world.

According to a press release, the film about the tour will be “created and produced” by Knight, who as well as creating Peaky Blinders is also known for writing David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Stephen Frears’ Dirty Pretty Things and producing, directing and writing Locke starring Tom Hardy.

His recent projects include creating This Town for the BBC, writing the script for the Oscar nominated film Maria starring Angelina Jolie and writing Disney+’s A Thousand Blows starring Stephen Graham.

Directors Southern and Lovelace are known for bridging documentary and concert film with Shut Up And Play The Hits, about LCD Soundsystem, and their documentary about the early 2000s New York music scene Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher will reunite for a long-awaited Oasis worldwide tour this summer ( Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA )

Speaking to The Independent in 2023, Southern and Lovelace said they were fascinated by the way the music industry changed during the transition from the 1990s to the 2000s, a similar period of time that spans Oasis’ career.

“In 1999, very few people would have had email or a cell phone. By 2003, everyone’s got both of those things. The speed of technological change is just exponential from that point,” said Southern. “You’re in this really interesting period where the world just slips from one mode into another.”

No release date or official title has yet been set for the Oasis tour film.

The shows have already been met with controversy over the price of the tickets. Ticketmaster is currently being investigated over allegations that it deployed the so-called “dynamic pricing” model when Oasis tickets went on sale last year, with prices doubling from £148 to £355.

And last month ticket holders were left concerned the gig may be much shorter than they presumed when purchasing tickets, with Gallagher writing on X/Twitter the show would last “59 minutes 59 secs”.