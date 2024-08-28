✕ Close Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher 'mend rift'

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis have announced their long-awaited reunion tour, 15 years after the infamous backstage bust-up between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The Manchester-formed group, one of the defining rock bands of the Nineties, split in 2009 after a fiery row in Paris and have not played together since.

In a highly anticipated message, the band announced a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band said.

The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin will be Oasis’s “only shows in Europe next year”, it’s been confirmed. Find details on how to get tickets here.

There have been a number of hints in recent months, not least a surprise interview last week where Noel offered some rare praise of his younger brother. Both he and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers since their split – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band the High Flying Birds.

See below for the latest updates on the Oasis reunion...