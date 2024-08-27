The demand for tickets to see the rumoured Oasis reunion will “absolutely dwarf” that seen for Taylor Swift’s tour, a music expert has said.

Noel and Liam Gallagher seem poised to announce a shock, long-awaited reunion tour on Tuesday 27 August, 15 years after the notorious fallout between the two brothers put the band on hiatus.

If they announce a comeback. former music journalist and DJ Kevin McManus believes the fight for seats will be bigger than what any artist has ever experienced.

“Taylor Swift is obviously the big deal this summer, but I think it’s going to absolutely dwarf that,” he told ITV News.