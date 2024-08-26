Oasis fans in a frenzy over ‘imminent’ reunion announcement

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis fans are all worked up again thanks to fresh reunion rumours, fuelled by some typically tongue-in-cheek posts from former frontman Liam Gallagher.

On Saturday evening (24 August), a report claimed that the rock band were planning a full-scale reunion for 2025, including huge shows in Manchester and London.

Reunion rumours have been at fever pitch for the past year, in part thanks to the apparent thawing of the feud between Liam and his older brother and ex-bandmate, Noel.

Fans were surprised last week when Noel offered a string of compliments about Liam in an interview with John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records.

“It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude,” he said of Liam’s performance on hits such as “Slide Away”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Rock ’N’ Roll Star”.

“I don’t have the same attitude as him,” Noel continued, comparing Liam’s voice to “a shot of tequila” and his to “half a Guinness”.

“Liam’s is 10 shots of tequila on a Friday night,” he joked.

Fans have been waiting for an Oasis reunion for years ( PA )

Now, the Sunday Times claims that an announcement could come as soon as this week, around the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Fans have been buzzing on social media, discussing the rumours ahead of Liam’s headline performance at Reading Festival.

“This is what the UK needs to hear right now,” one fan wrote. “If true, what an immense, welcome, and needed comeback.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This is the first moment in 15 years when I actually think it’s gonna happen,” another said.

“If we can do this, we can solve climate change,” one fan joked, while another claimed: “If Oasis reunite, I will fly myself, my wife and our baby across the globe to Manchester and spend all our savings.”

Liam has been responding to fans asking him to confirm the rumours.

“Are the Oasis reunion rumours true?” one fan asked, to which he said: “Honest to me I’ve not heard a peep.”

When another asked him when the reunion dates were being announced, he quipped: “Next Friday.”

Liam Gallagher was headlining Reading Festival on Sunday night ( PA )

As one complained that he was giving fans “panic attacks”, Liam said: “It’s you lot that are being silly buggers I’m just trying to get to the other side as safe and sound as possible.”

But when one sceptic responded to the Sunday Times article by claiming Heaton Park in Manchester was a “terrible venue for concerts”, Liam said: “See you down the front you big fanny.”

Earlier this month, Liam’s son Gene told The Times that his dad is up for a reunion, mirroring comments by Liam himself in recent years.

“I get the feeling my dad wants it,” he said. “Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”

Gene added that, while it’s “nothing to do with” him, “I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

Noel and Liam on stage in 2008, a year before Oasis split ( Getty )

He also shared that his father’s all-time favourite Oasis song is “Wonderwall”, despite his uncle Noel often playing the song live and solo.

Despite their warring fathers, the 23-year-old says he is close friends with Noel’s daughter Anaïs. Although they have joked about staging an intervention, he said the brothers were “too smart for that”.

In an interview last year, Noel – who had previously ruled out any chance of a reunion – joked that he would have to see “what everyone’s hair was looking like”.

“My hair was a bit thicker in Oasis,” he said in an interview for Gibson’s “Icons” series. He then claimed that a reunion would likely involve him, Liam, and “a load of fit f***ing birds”.

The Independent has contacted Liam and Noel’s representatives for comment.