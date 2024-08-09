Noel Gallagher, 57, makes morbid prediction and says he’d be ‘lucky to make it to 60’

Support truly

Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, 57, has made a dark prediction about his future saying he would be “lucky” to make it to 60.

The “Wonderwall” singer reflected on his health and lifestyle habits, particularly his alcohol consumption, as he explained the reasons behind the bleak prognosis.

Comparing himself to 81-year-old Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, he told Matt Morgan, “Just because Jagger is mincing around at 103 doesn’t mean everyone can.”

The Manchester musician continued, “Well, I mean, they’ve [the Rolling Stones] got to be pushing, what, 70 now, innit?

“I mean, the way I feel f*****g now, I mean I’ll be f*****g lucky if I make it to 60.”

Reflecting on his health and alcohol intake, he explained he had also noticed some weight gain, and added, “I could do with getting off the booze, let’s put it that way,” he said.

Gallagher previously said he didn’t want to live past 75 as he told BBC Radio 1 in 2022, “Do I want to live another 50 years? No. Just think how s*** the world is now. I would rather not live through it. At 75 I want to go.”

At the time he shared a bucket list of goals he’d like to tick off before he dies, including making a song with Johnny Marr and meeting Bob Dylan.

Noel Gallagher doesn't think he'll make it past 60

While Noel recently completed a tour with his band High Flying Birds, he told the audience at their final gig that the band were “sick of the sight of each other”.

Last month, he revealed he was set to go under the knife because of his “bad knees”. Although he didn’t explain the details of the procedure, the news came after his brother, Liam, has also been open about the arthritis affecting his knees suggesting the condition could be genetic.

Despite the former bandmates both being well into their fifties, their decade long feud still remains very much alive, despite the hopes and expectations of fans that they will reconcile, and that the band will reunite.

Liam’s son Gene recently revealed that his father wants a reunion to happen.

In a new interview with The Times, Gene denied he had been sworn to secrecy about the band’s future plans as he shed light on Liam’s feelings towards the idea, saying: “I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”