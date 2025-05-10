Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

India-Pakistan latest: Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes after ‘India targets military bases’

Islamabad launches ‘Operation Bunyanun Marsoos’ after claiming India attacked its military airbases early Saturday

Namita Singh
in Delhi
,Rebecca Whittaker,Rhian Lubin
Saturday 10 May 2025 04:43 BST
The Independent exclusive report: Scared Kashmir residents living on cusp of India-Pakistan war

Pakistan's military said it had started retaliating against “Indian aggression” and launched “Operation Bunyanun Marsoos” bombing strikes on the neighbouring country.

Early on Saturday, Pakistan accused India of attacking several of its military airbases, including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, a crucial site close to the capital Islamabad.

In response, Pakistani officials said they had targeted airbases and a missile storage facility, including in Indian-administered Kashmir. Explosions were heard near the Pathankot military airfield in Punjab state and the Udhampur airforce base further north. Residents also reported loud explosions in the city of Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir.

It was the latest escalation in a conflict sparked by a terror attack in Kashmir last month that India blamed on Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry of the Pakistan Army spoke on state television where he warned India to "wait for our response”.

The government also posted on X: "India must now prepare for Pakistan’s response. The Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace, and national security."

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called an urgent meeting of the National Command Authority on Saturday.

Islamabad closed its airspace to all air traffic on Saturday, a Pakistan Airports Authority spokesperson said.

Five people killed in Jammu

At least five people were killed in India’s Jammu region in attacks by Pakistan this morning, Indian police said.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:43

India issues red alert to Amritsar residents

In northern Punjab's Amritsar city, home to the famous Golden Temple, the local administration issued a red alert this morning with sirens blaring in the area.

In an SMS message to residents, the administration requested they stay indoors and stay away from windows.

A woman carrying a child breaks down as they evacuate following a surge in border tensions, in Havelian village near the India-Pakistan border post in Amritsar
A woman carrying a child breaks down as they evacuate following a surge in border tensions, in Havelian village near the India-Pakistan border post in Amritsar (AFP via Getty Images)

A red alert was also issued in the town of Bathinda, in Punjab, which happens to be the location of a key air force station.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:36

Pakistan's attempt to violate India's sovereignty unacceptable, says Indian Army

Pakistan has continued to escalate the situation with drone strikes and other munitions along the western borders of India, said the Indian Army. "In one such incident, today at approximately 5am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar," said the Indian military on X, adding that they were "instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units".

"Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs."

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:32

Pakistan foreign minister says his country had no other option but to launch retaliatory strikes

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said the country launched retaliatory strikes after exercising restraint for several days in the face of repeated Indian aggression.

"There was no other option because India showed no sincerity in response to the diplomatic efforts made by friendly countries," Mr Dar told Geo News.

File: Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar visits Kabul
File: Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar visits Kabul (EPA)

He said Pakistan had made it clear repeatedly that it reserves the right to respond under the provisions of the UN Charter, adding: "We acted only after India continued firing drones and missiles."

He blamed India for the escalation, saying India gave no positive response to the efforts that were made by the international community to defuse the situation.

Mr Dar said the world wanted peace in the region, but India ignored all pleas from the international community.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:31

Rubio speaks to Pakistani army chief

US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir earlier today, according to the US Department of State.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington
US secretary of state Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington (Reuters)

He offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, urging both parties to find ways to deescalate.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:22

At least one dead and two wounded by shelling in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A civil administrator was killed and two people wounded in Pakistani shelling in a frontier town near the highly militarised Line of Control in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the official was killed when a Pakistani shell hit his house in southern Rajouri town early this morning.

Police said the official's two staff members were critically injured.Indian and Pakistani soldiers have heavily exchanged artillery and gunfire along the Line of Control that divides the disputed Kashmir region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Kashmiri Muslims carry the bier after burying Nargis Begum, who was killed in artillery shelling allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces in the town of Uri
Kashmiri Muslims carry the bier after burying Nargis Begum, who was killed in artillery shelling allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces in the town of Uri (Getty Images)

Indian officials said Pakistani troops barraged their posts overnight with artillery, mortars and gunfire at multiple locations in Kashmir. They said Indian soldiers responded.

Saturday's killing takes the death toll in Indian-administered Kashmir to 19 since Wednesday when the two countries' latest military standoff began. Pakistan has said Indian mortar and artillery fire has killed 17 civilians in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the same period.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:16

Pakistan says it targeted S-400 air defence system in India

Pakistan's military said that its retaliatory strikes against India are ongoing.

According to a statement by the military, the Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles that struck a key Indian military facility in Adampur, in Punjab's Jalandhar district where India has an air force base.

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol at a marketplace in Srinagar on 10 May 2025
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol at a marketplace in Srinagar on 10 May 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

The military claimed that the Indian S-400 air defense system was destroyed in the strike on Adampur. India has not commented on any of the claims and there was no way to independently verify the information.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:14

Pakistan shuts down flights countrywide

Pakistan has shut down every airport for all flight operations, according to the country's civil aviation authority.

Pakistani security officials secure the Noor Khan Airbase following Indian missile strikes in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 10 May 2025
Pakistani security officials secure the Noor Khan Airbase following Indian missile strikes in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 10 May 2025 (EPA)

In a statement, it said the decision to close Pakistan's airspace for all flights was made because of the developing situation following the attacks made by India.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 04:01

Indian prime minister holds security meeting before Pak missile launch

Hours before Pakistan's claim of India launching missiles into its territories to target airbases, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top security officials, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi looks on during the ceremonial reception of Angola's President Joao Lourenco at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 3 May 2025
India's prime minister Narendra Modi looks on during the ceremonial reception of Angola's President Joao Lourenco at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 3 May 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

A video released by Mr Modi's office overnight showed one of the Indian military officials taking notes of the discussion. The video did not include sound.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 03:57

Pakistan launched Al-Fatah missile

Pakistan's military launched a retaliatory strike with its Al-Fatah missile after naming it in memory of the Pakistani children killed during India's strikes in various parts of the country this week, according to state-run Pakistan Television.

Calling it Pakistan's counterstrike, state-run Pakistani media said the missile symbolised the nation's resolve and served as a tribute to the young lives lost.

Rescuers and security personnel inspect a residential building damgaed by a Pakistan's drone attack in Jammu, India, Saturday, 10 May 2025
Rescuers and security personnel inspect a residential building damgaed by a Pakistan's drone attack in Jammu, India, Saturday, 10 May 2025 (AP)

Pakistan Television said that Pakistan would never forget the children who were killed, emphasising that their memory lived on as a symbol of national unity and resilience.

Namita Singh10 May 2025 03:53

