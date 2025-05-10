India-Pakistan latest: Trump announces India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire
The announcement comes after weeks of the most serious military escalation between the two nuclear powers in years
Donald Trump has announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a “long night” of US-mediated talks.
The announcement comes after weeks of the most serious military escalation between the two nuclear powers in years.
Confirming the truce, Pakistan's deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar said: "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity".
Before the announcement India accused Pakistan of launching high-speed missiles at several air bases, hours after Islamabad said its own bases had come under attack.
In a post on social media platform Truth Social, the US president said: "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.
"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
India and Pakistan 'worked directly on truce', source says
India and Pakistan worked directly on the ceasefire agreement, a source on the Indian side has told CNN. The news comes after US president Donald Trump said that the truce was the result of a night of US mediation.
The source said: “The stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries”
Announcing the decision, the external affairs minister of India said that “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action”.
Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended, sources say
The Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan remains suspended, four government sources told Reuters news agency. This is despite the countries reaching a ceasefire agreement on Saturday after days of deadly fighting.
The 1960 treaty regulates the sharing of water from the Indus river and its tributaries between the South Asian nations. India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.
They cited national security concerns. The Indus basin supplies about 80 per cent of Pakistan’s irrigated agriculture.
India doesn’t have the power to limit water to Pakistan but it could choose to ignore restrictions on silt-flushing, releasing sediment into the water.
Many in Pakistan greet news of ceasefire with relief and joy
Chanting slogans of "Long Live Pakistan", people in many cities welcomed the ceasefire with India, calling it a moment of national pride and relief after days of heightened tension.
"This is a big day for Pakistan," said Mohammad Fateh, a young man in the city of Lahore.
"Our forces responded with strength, and India had no choice but to agree to a ceasefire."
In Islamabad, Zubaida Bibi, a 45-year-old housewife, expressed joy at the restoration of peace with India, saying: "War brings nothing but suffering. We are happy that calm is returning. It feels like Eid to me. We have won."
In the northwest, in the city of Peshawar and tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, some people fired guns in the air to celebrate the ceasefire.
In Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, residents welcomed the ceasefire, hoping it would bring long-awaited relief to a region that has borne the brunt of recurring conflict.
"For us, peace means survival," said Zulfikar Ali, a resident. "We've suffered enough. I'm glad that both Pakistan and India have made a sensible decision."
Pakistan fully reopens airspace
Pakistan has fully reopened its airspace for all types of flights, the country's airports authority said Saturday.
In a statement, it said: "All airports across the country are now available for regular flight operations."
India will respond to Pakistani misadventure with 'strength'
After the ceasefire declaration, Commodore Raghu Nair said Indian armed forces would respond decisively to Pakistan in case of any misadventure.
While Indian armed forces would be adhering to the “understanding reached today”, he said at a press conference Saturday afternoon, “we remain fully prepared and ever vigilant to defending the sovereignty and integrity” of India.
“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response,” he said.
Rubio commends ‘wisdom’ of Modi and Sharif after ceasefire
US Secretary of state Marco Rubio commended Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shebaz Sharif for “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship” after a successful ceasefire deal.
“Over the past 48 hours, [vice president JD] Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” wrote Mr Rubio on X, formerly Twitter.
“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.”
Turkey and Saudi Arabia play key role in facilitating India-Pakistan ceasefire deal
India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following US-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.
The ceasefire deal follows weeks of clashes, missile and drone strikes across their borders that were triggered by a gun massacre of tourists last month that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge. Dozens of civilians have been killed on both sides.
The first word of the truce came from US president Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.
"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar announced the ceasefire on Geo News. He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal.
Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the chiefs of military operations of the two countries spoke Saturday afternoon.
"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding."
The top military officials would speak again on 12 May, Mr Misri added.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said he had spoken to counterparts in India and Pakistan as he urged leaders to work towards a "sustainable ceasefire".The deal has brought a swift conclusion to military escalation.
Pakistan says ceasefire with India ‘full-fledged’, not partial
Pakistan and India have agreed to a "full-fledged" and "not partial" ceasefire, Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar told broadcaster Geo news on Saturday, adding that three dozen countries were involved in the diplomacy that secured it.
