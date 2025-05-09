Pope Leo XIV live updates: Cardinal says Leo will be ‘darn good Pope’ as White House downplays Trump tensions
The 69-year-old former cardinal was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Francis
Pope Leo XIV led his first Mass as the leader of the Catholic Church on Friday, saying his election was both a cross and a blessing as congratulatory messages flooded in to celebrate the first American-born pontiff.
In the Sistine Chapel, where less than 24 hours earlier the gathered cardinals had elected him, Pope Leo said he had been “called to carry the cross”.
Delivering his first homily as Pope in English and Italian, Pope Leo also said the Church must light “the dark nights of this world” and warned against choosing “technology, money, success, power or pleasure” over Christian faith.
The 69-year-old former Robert Prevost was chosen to be the 267th pope by the Conclave on Thursday after more than two-thirds of the cardinals voted for him to succeed the late Pope Francis.
Meanwhile, in the US, cardinals celebrated his election by blasting “Born in the U.S.A.” and “American Pie.”
New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan also said Prevost will make a “darn good pope.”
While the pope prayed for peace in his first official remarks, his election comes amidst deadly wars, a long shadow of abuse within the church he now leads, and chaos and division at home under the Trump administration.
Pope Leo is a 'somewhat surprising' choice: Official at the world's only Edmundite college
Pope Leo XIV is a “somewhat surprising” choice as pontiff, according to an official at the world’s only Edmundite college.
Father David Theroux, the vice president of Edmundite Mission at St. Michael’s College, said it was a shock the conclave chose an American to fill the role.
“The choice of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV is somewhat surprising — not because of who he is or what he has done in his ministry — but because the expectation was that an American would not be chosen as the next pope,” Theroux said.
Theroux noted Pope Leo XIV’s similarities to his predecessor but said faithful should not expect him to “upend traditional Catholic teaching.”
“Like Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV believes in dialogue with others who hold differing beliefs,” he said.
In comments, Theroux later noted that the Pope would now have to answer to a worldwide church -- instead of just his former ministry in Peru.
“This could very well change Pope Leo XIV's perspective and understanding of what he is called to do.”
Pope Leo watched Conclave movie and played Wordle before being elected new pontiff, brother reveals
Pope Leo spent the days leading up to the secretive vote in the Vatican that would make him the first American head of the Catholic Church watching the film Conclave so he knew what to expect, his brother has revealed.
Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, emerged on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday night as the 267th pontiff, following four rounds of voting during the conclave.
Tom Watling has the full story:
Pope Leo watched Conclave movie days before historic Vatican vote, brother reveals
White House says there is no bad blood between Trump and new Pope
The White House says there is no bad blood between Donald Trump and the new pope, Leo XIV, despite the latter’s apparent criticism of JD Vance previously.
In a briefing on Friday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated a post by the president on Truth Social on Thursday, in which he hailed Leo.
“He is very proud to have an American pope,” Leavitt in response the prior social media posts. “It’s a great thing for the United States of America and for the world, and we are praying for him.”
As a cardinal, Leo – previously Cardinal Robert Prevost – posted online challenging the vice president’s interpretation of Catholic theology.
Villanova University celebrates alumnus Pope Leo XIV
Villanova University has congratulated its alumnus, Robert Prevost on his election as pope.
Leo completed his undergraduate studies at Villanova, in Pennsylvania, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1977.
US cardinals celebrate to ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ and ‘American Pie’
Speakers blasted the songs as the U.S. electors shared their thoughts on the first American-born pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost – now Pope Leo XIV.
“I took a look at Bob and he had his head in his hands and I was praying for him,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin – Archbishop of Newark – describing the moment when he cast his vote in the Sistine Chapel. “And then when he accepted, it was like it was made for him.”
The cardinals met on a stage decorated with the Stars and Stripes and a Vatican flag at the Pontifical North American College.
Some said Prevost’s U.S. nationality wasn’t a factor. They were most concerned with “who among us can bring us together, who among us can strengthen the faith and bring the faith to places where it has grown weak,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory said.
Is Pope Leo XIV a Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs fan?
As Chicago-native Robert Francis Prevost walked out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday, sports fans in unison had one question.
James Liddell answers the all-important question: Does the American Pope root for the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox?
Is Pope Leo XIV a Chicago White Sox or Chicago Cubs fan?
Watch: Cardinal Dolan jokes New Yorkers need to take it easy on Chicago's Pope Leo
Pope Leo spent first night as pontiff in his old apartment
Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, chose to spend his first night as pontiff at his old residence, in a sign he may break with tradition.
Leo spent Thursday night in the Sant’Uffizio Palace, and not the Apostolic Palace where popes traditionally reside, Vatican news reported.
Francis chose to live in an apartment in the Santa Maria guest house.
In his first hours as pope, Leo went back to his old apartment to see colleagues, according to selfies posted to social media.
Vatican Media also showed him praying in the moments after his election before emerging on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet Rome and the world.
