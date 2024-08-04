Liam Gallagher’s son says his dad ‘wants’ Oasis reunion to happen

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liam Gallagher’s son, Gene, has revealed that the musician wants an Oasis reunion to happen.

Speculation about the band reuniting has been at its peak as their hit album Definitely, Maybe reached its 30-year anniversary this month.

Renewed chatter around a reconciliation between brothers and ex-bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher was ignited after a post from the official Oasis X/Twitter account shared mysterious aerial footage of a large house on the banks of a river in the countryside earlier this year. However, it was later confirmed to be a teaser ahead of the release of new limited edition album formats.

In a new interview with The Times, Gene – who is following in the footsteps of his father and uncle with a career in music – commented on the likelihood of it finally happening.

He denied he had been sworn to secrecy about the band’s future plans as he shed light on Liam’s feelings towards the idea, saying: “I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints.”

Gene added that, while it’s “nothing to do with” him, “I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

He also shared that his father’s all-time favourite Oasis song is “Wonderwall”, despite his uncle Noel often playing the song live and solo.

Despite their warring fathers, the 23-year-old says he is close friends with Noel’s daughter Anaïs. Although they have joked about staging an intervention, he said the brothers were “too smart for that”.

Gene believes his dad ‘wants’ a reunion ( Getty Images )

Liam, who recently collaborated with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, told The Guardian in an interview earlier this year that there was “no way” Oasis would disappear into obscurity.

“There’s no way I’m letting Oasis turn into one of these [bands] where you just wrap an album in cellophane every 10 years,” he said, appearing to pour cold water over the idea of an anniversary record.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Brothers have not spoken since an almighty backstage bust-up in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, in October last year, Liam announced that he would be commencing a solo tour around the UK and Ireland to mark the album’s 30th anniversary. Noel, who is the elder brother, is said to have been ignoring calls for a reunion since the pair’s almighty bust-up backstage in Paris in 2009.

Appearing on the Pub Talk podcast in October 2022, Noel claimed that “a set of extraordinary circumstances” would be needed for Oasis to reform.