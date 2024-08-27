This Oasis documentary charts the supersonic rise of the band

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Oasis fans across the country will be rejoicing today after the band announced that their 15-year feud has come to an end. The Gallagher brothers have announced a UK and Ireland tour next summer, with tickets going on sale on 31 August.

Kicking off in Cardiff on 4 July 2025, the announcement comes ahead of the band’s 30th anniversary of arguably their most iconic album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.

The reunion, while long-pined after, may come as a shock to fans due to the intensity of the famous feud between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher which broke up the band all those years ago. But if you’ve been living under a rock for the last 15 years, or want to get the whole backstory ahead of the reunion, then the 2016 rockumentary Supersonic is a great place to start.

Filled to the brim with nostalgia, candid interviews and footage, the film charts the band’s rise to fame and concludes with their last performance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Supersonic.

Read more: Where to watch the I Am Celine Dion documentary for free

Where to watch the Oasis documentary in the UK

Supersonic - Oasis Documentary Trailer

The film won best documentary at The Empire Awards in 2017 and you can now rent or buy it from a variety of different streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for as little as £3.49.

How to get Amazon Prime Video for free?

If you’re new to Amazon you can get all the membership perks totally free. Simply sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. As long as you remember to cancel before your trial ends – you won’t be charged.

Amazon Prime ordinarily costs £8.99 per month and gives you access to Amazon Prime Video’s expansive library of films and documentaries. Including fellow musicians’ stories such as the recent I Am Celine Dion doc and JLo’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

As part of your membership, you will also receive free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and much more.

Looking to upgrade your at-home-entertainment system, check out our list of the best TV deals this month