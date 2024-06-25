Where to watch the I Am Celine Dion documentary for free

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In 2022, My Heart Will Go On singer Celine Dion shocked the world when she revealed her diagnosis of a rare and incurable neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.

Stiff Person Syndrome causes rigidity in the torso and limbs, along with muscle spasms. Affecting every aspect of her daily life, Dion said that the condition caused her difficulties when walking, and stopped her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she was used to. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now,” she began in an emotional video posted to Instagram at the time.

Now, the singer is pulling back the curtain to reveal what it’s like to live with the condition in a new documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, which has already achieved a rare 100 per cent score from critics on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Irene Taylor, the film follows the Canadian star as she learns to cope with her diagnosis. Revealing that she first started noticing symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome 17 years ago. The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor called the documentary “heart-breaking”, citing a scene in which Dion experiences a debilitating seizure when trying to record songs for the 2023 rom-com Love Again.

Streaming now globally after a short theatrical run, here’s how you can watch the I Am: Celine Dion documentary for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch the Celine Dion documentary in the UK

I Am: Celine Dion

Produced and distributed by Amazon MGM, you can watch I Am: Celine Dion completely free on Amazon Prime Video (if you have a Prime subscription).

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 a year, which works out to £7.92 a month. As well as access to I Am: Celine Dion You’ll gain access to all of Amazon Prime Video’s back catalogue, as well as free next-day and same-day delivery, Prime Reading, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Deliveroo Plus and the Prime Day sale this July.

If you’re a new subscriber or haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial and cancel before your trial ends – you won’t be charged.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month