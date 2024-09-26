Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis are poised to announce another round of dates for their long-awaited reunion tour, this time for an international leg that will take in the US, Canada and Australia.

The Independent understands that the British rock band will reveal their plans in the coming days, having first announced the UK and Ireland leg in August.

All of their shows announced so far have sold out, including seven nights at Wembley Stadium in London, and another five at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will also be performing together at shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Their reunion announcement landed right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut that includes hits “Supersonic”, “Shakermaker” and “Live Forever”.

Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite onstage for the first time since 2009 ( PA Media )

A statement from the band confirming the reunion said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

On the brothers’ decision to reunite, a press release stated: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right.”

Last month, Oasis definitively ruled out a return to Glastonbury Festival, amid rumours that they could headline in June before their tour kicks off.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year,” they said in a statement.

“The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour.”

They previously confirmed that their UK and Ireland shows would be the band’s exclusive European appearances.

Last weekend, Liam Gallagher issued a furious rebuke aimed at viewers who criticised his performance at Wembley, held as part of the entertainment for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Debois boxing match on Saturday 21 September.

Liam Gallagher at Wembley ( Sky Sports )

Some viewers criticised Gallagher’s vocals during the show, goading him into a typically expletive-laden riposte on X/Twitter.

“To all those S***C***S who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS,” he wrote.

“And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LF***ING.”

The appearance at Wembley took place before a reported audience of 96,000 fans. Gallagher performed three Oasis hits: “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Supersonic”.