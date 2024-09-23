Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Liam Gallagher has launched a furious rebuke to criticisms of his performance at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Oasis singer, 52, performed a short set as part of the festivities for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois boxing match last night (21 September).

It marked the first time Gallagher has performed since the hotly anticipated Oasis reunion was announced weeks ago.

However, fans on social media had criticised Gallagher’s vocals during the show, prompting the famously irascible musician to issue a foul-mouthed response on X/Twitter.

“To all those S***C***S who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain’t real fans your just IMPOSTERS,” he wrote. “And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid off I’ll gladly take them off your hands we don’t want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LF***ING.”

The appearance at Wembley took place before a reported audience of 96,000 fans. Gallagher performed three Oasis hits: “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol” and “Supersonic”.

A number of celebrities from the world of boxing and beyond were in attendance to watch the fight, including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn, Emma Bunton and Maya Jama.

Liam Gallagher at Wembley ( Sky Sports )

Joshua ultimately lost the fight in a fifth round knockout.

At the end of August, Gallagher and his brother Noel announced that they were reforming Oasis for a 2025 tour.

Tickets for the stadium dates were snapped up immediately by fans, though the organisers faced a backlash over mounting prices.

Earlier this week, the boss of Isle of Wight Festival claimed that Oasis would turn down the chance to headline Glastonbury due to the festival’s artist fees.

Amid speculation that the newly reformed Britpop band could make time for a Glastonbury slot amid their forthcoming tour, the Gallaghers confirmed that they would not be including any festival dates in their 2025 plans.