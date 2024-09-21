Watch as Liam Gallagher performs for the first time since announcing the Oasis reunion.

The 52-year-old took to the stage at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois boxing match on Saturday night (21 September).

Before the appearance, which took place in front of a reported 96,000 fans before the main event, Gallagher said he would perform three Oasis hits.

“SETLIST for the boxing tmoz ROCK N ROLL STAR SUPERSONIC CIGS n ALCOHOL tune in or get tuned in LG x,” he said in a post on social media website X on Friday.