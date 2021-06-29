Elvis Costello has spoken out in defence of Olivia Rodrigo after she was accused of plagiarism by Courtney Love.

Earlier this week, Love faced criticism after comparing a promotional image of Rodrigo in a prom dress and smudged mascara to the artwork for her band Hole’s 1994 record Live Through This.

The singer claimed that Rodrigo should have asked her permission for “stealing” the concept, but many fans pointed out that Love hadn’t invented the “crying pageant girl” trope in the first place.

Rodrigo herself responded to Love’s claims by commenting: “Love u and live through this sooooo much.”

Costello has now also defended the 18-year-old singer while responding to a Twitter user who claimed that “Brutal”, the opening track on Rodrigo’s pop-rock inspired debut album Sour, was a “direct lift” from Costello.

“This is fine by me,” the “Alison” singer responded on Monday (28 June).

“It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy. That’s what I did.”

Costello’s fans praised his response, with one follower tweeting: “Right on, D. Love that spirit.”

“Classy, honest and respectful reply Mr C,” another fan wrote. “I wish all my heroes were this gracious.”