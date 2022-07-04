Olivia Rodrigo has stunned fans with a surprise performance of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” at a Manchester bar.

The “Drivers Licence” singer is currently on the last leg of her North American and European tour for her debut album, Sour.

After her show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Sunday night (3 July), Rodrigo and a few members of her live band stopped by a local bar called Bunny Jacksons to perform a rendition of the hit 1997 song “Torn”.

Fans on Twitter have posted footage of Rodrigo’s impromptu appearance, with many sharing their astonishment.

“This is so random. Olivia Rodrigo, aka the biggest pop star of the year, singing a 1990s song at a bar in Manchester,” wrote one fan.

Another responded: “If that happened to me I would think I was making it up.”

“Mate, it was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her [tour manager] asked to jump on between our sets!” commented Oliver James, drummer from the band who were playing at the bar that night. “They were all very lovely.”

During her recent concerts, the 19-year-old has covered a number of songs from the 1990s and early 2000s, by artists including Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette, and No Doubt.

Amidst her current tour, Rodrigo stopped at this year’s Glastonbury festival, where she made headlines after she was joined on stage by Lily Allen to sing “F*** You”, in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.

