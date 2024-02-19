Olly Murs to headline Forest Live festival 2024: How to get tickets

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olly Murs has been announced as the latest headliner for Forest Live, the summer festival series where pop stars perform in some of England’s most spectacular natural settings.

The “Troublemaker” singer, 39, rose to fame in 2010 following the release of his self-titled debut album, after finishing as a runner-up on the 2009 series of ITV reality contest The X Factor.

He has since released a string of Top 10 hits including “Heart Skips a Beat” ft duo Rizzle Kicks, “Dear Darlin’”, and “Dance With Me Tonight”, as well as serving as a coach on six consecutive series of music reality contest The Voice.

His latest album, Marry Me, was released in 2022. Last May, he performed for the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with other senior members of the royal family, at the official coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Murs will headline a concert at Cannock Chase Forest on 29 June 2024 for the first time, after previously performing for Forest Live at Westonbirt Arboretum and Thetford Forest.

Fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 9am on Thursday 22 February before they go on general sale at 9am on Friday 23 February.

The Independent is the first ever official news partner of Forest Live.

Olly Murs performing at the Coronation Concert, May 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The news of Murs’s headline slot comes after it was announced that pop star Annie-Marie would headline Cannock Chase Forest on 27 June, while The Smiths legend Johnny Marr will join rock band The Charlatans on 28 June.

Other Forest Live 2024 headliners include Brit Award-winning pop artist Paloma Faith, will perform a show in the unique outdoor setting of High Lodge, Thetford Forest, on 27 June.

Paloma Faith is headlining Forest Live 2024 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will perform 40 years’ worth of hits at Delamere Forest in Cheshire on Sunday 16 June, Thetford Forest on Thursday 20 June, and Dalby Forest in Yorkshire on Friday 21 June.

The proceeds from the Forest Live shows go towards maintaining England’s areas of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy, as well as supporting important conservation projects.

Gigs this year will take place in six different locations: Delamere Forest, Dalby Forest, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford Forest, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase Forest.