Nigerian singer and actor Onyeka Onwenu, considered a national icon, has died aged 72.

Onwenu had finished a performance at a private party in Lagos on Tuesday night when she fell ill. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died a few hours later from a heart attack.

Her sons, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, released a statement, saying: “It is with heavy hearts that I and my brother wish to announce the passing of our mother, the much loved Onyeka Onwenu. She passed away last night, Tuesday, 30 July 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

“She was rushed to the hospital after an amazing last performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life… sadly she passed.

“Onyeka Onwenu was a national treasure, an icon and legend, who inspired multiple generations of Nigerians and people around the world with her music, acting, philanthropy and humanitarian efforts.

“She is greatly loved and missed.”

Born in 1952, Onwenu was known for her disco anthem “One Love”, released in 1986.

Onwenu worked as a broadcaster at the state-run Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and wrote and narrated a documentary on corruption in the country titled Nigeria: A Squandering of Riches in 1984.

She recorded “Choices” in 1989 along with Sunny Adé, a song about consent and birth control, and was known as the Elegant Stallion, for her active role in championing women’s rights.

An accomplished actress as well, Onwenu featured in several Nollywood films. She was cast as grandmother to twins Olanna and Kainene in the 2013 film adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Half of a Yellow Sun, and then went on to star in Nigeria’s first Netflix original, Lionheart, in 2018.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu said she was a “versatile and extremely gifted artiste” who “lives on in her immortal masterpieces”.

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki described her as “one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports”.

“Onwenu was a gift to her generation – sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting. Hers was a gift well deserving as she serenaded all with her voice, soothing both the old and the young with melodious, evergreen tunes.

“She wore many hats elegantly as a soulful singer, fierce journalist, and conscientious social crusader. Her desire for a better Nigeria was evident in the passion she infused into the many avenues she used to advocate for a more prosperous nation.”

Onwenu was also actively involved in Nigerian politics, and used to be a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Last year, she endorsed the rival Labour Party.

She was also appointed the head of the National Centre for Women Development in 2013, a position she held for three years.