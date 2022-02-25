Russian rapper Oxxxymiron cancels sold-out concert in protest of Ukraine invasion

Prominent Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has cancelled six of his sold-out concerts in Moscow and St Petersburg in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Miron Yanovich Fyodorov, announced his decision via a video on Instagram.

“I can’t perform while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine,” he said in the video. “[I am] postponing six of my major gigs in Moscow and St Petersburg indefinitely.”

The hip-hop artist added that he’s “specifically against the war Russia has escalated against the people of Ukraine.”

“I think that this is a disaster and a crime,” he continued. “I’m sure you can understand me; I can’t entertain you while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine, while Kiev residents are forced to hide in the basements and subway, and while people are dying.”

“Right now I am not capable of being silent,” Oxxxymiron said. “I know that most Russians are against this war. I believe that the more people will speak about their real opinion on this war, the faster we will be able to stop this nightmare.”

Oxxxymiron isn’t the only celebrity to protest the Ukraine invasion.

Ever since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine, celebrities including Stephen King, Cardi B and Moscow-born musician Regina Spektor have expressed their support for the Eastern European nation.

In the most recent update from Ukraine, explosions were heard in Kiev in the early hours of Friday (25 February), with a Ukrainian official saying the attack on the capital has “resumed” with cruise or ballistic missiles.

Ukraine’s military said Russia has already moved more than 60 battalion tactical groups across the border – each with roughly 700-900 troops.

