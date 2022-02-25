Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces advance towards Kiev as 60 battalion tactical groups cross border
Russian troops launching ‘full-scale aggression against Ukraine’
Russian forces are advancing closer towards Kiev, a senior US defence official has warned, amid fighting at Hostomel airport just outside the capital, and the loss of Chernobyl, 100km to the north, to Vladimir Putin’s forces on Thursday evening.
Ukraine’s military says Russia has already moved more than 60 battalion tactical groups across the border – each with roughly 700-900 troops. In a post on Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian troops were launching “full-scale aggression against Ukraine”.
The offensive came on day one of what Ukraine described as a “full-scale invasion”, which had led to dozens of people being killed or injured. CCTV cameras earlier caught Russian military vehicles rolling through border force checkpoints as ground troops crossed the Crimea border into Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has announced harsh new sanctions coordinated with allies in the UK and EU. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Mr Biden said.
Kiev attacked with cruise or ballistic missiles, says Ukrainian official
Moments after two explosions were heard in Kiev, a Ukrainian government official said attacks have “resumed”.
“Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions,” Ukrainian interior ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko told reporters on Telegram.
Explosions in Kiev
Amid fears of an impending assault on Kive, two explosions were reportedly heard in the capital during the early hours of Friday.
Similar blasts were heard on Thursday when a military base in Brovary, a town near Kiev, was hit by Russian cruise missiles, killing at least six people.
Taiwan to impose sanctions on Russia
Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang on Friday said the island nation would join "democratic countries" to put sanctions on Russia.
"We very harshly condemn such an act of invasion and will join democratic countries to jointly impose sanctions," Mr Su told reporters in Taipei.
Taiwan will "coordinate closely with the United States and other like-minded countries to adopt appropriate measures in order to free Ukraine from the horrors of war," the nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.
EU leaders agree tough sanctions targeting Russian banks
European leaders have agreed a “massive and targeted” package of sanctions against Russia after it launched an invasion of Ukraine, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
Ms Von der Leyen said financial sanctions would target 70 per cent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, including in defence.
The EU said it would also focus on the energy sector, “a key economic area which especially benefits the Russian state”, with an export ban that “will hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries”.
Tom Batchelor reports.
EU leaders agree tough sanctions on Russia
Bloc’s leaders agree in principle at emergency overnight summit to impose new economic sanctions
'Left alone to fight', says Ukraine president
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had been left alone to defend itself from the Russian invasion.
"We have been left alone to defend our state," Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight.
"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid," he said, adding that nearly 137 Ukrainians have been killed since the onset of the attack.
France to offer €300 mn of aid, military gear to Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron said his government would offer €300 mn in aid and military equipment to Ukraine.
Mr Macron said he called Vladimir Putin on Thursday night because Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was unable to reach his Russian counterpart.
The French president alleged that Mr Putin had been duplicitous in his conversations with him, discussing the details of the Minks agreements over the phone while preparing to invade Ukraine.
"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Mr Macron told reporters.
Sanctions intended to ‘impose very severe costs’ - Blinken
Ukraine calls for Russia to be removed from Twitter
Truss and Wallace speak with Ukrainian counterparts
Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, and her colleague Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, have held a joint call with their Ukrainian counterparts this evening.
“We continue to support Ukraine politically, economically and defensively in the face of Russia’s abhorrent invasion,” Ms Truss in a Twitter post about the call.
EU announces sanctions against Russian banks, companies and energy sector
EU leaders have agreed sanctions on Moscow, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet early on Friday.
Ms Von der Leyen said: “First, this package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies, including in defence.
“Second, we target the energy sector, a key economic area which especially benefits the Russian state. Our export ban will hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries.
“Third: we ban the sale of aircrafts and equipment to Russian airlines.
“Fourth, we are limiting Russia’s access to crucial technology, such as semiconductors or cutting-edge software.
“Finally: visas. Diplomats and related groups and business people will no longer have privileged access to the European Union.”
