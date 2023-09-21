Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ozzy Osbourne has denied he is on his “last legs” as he undergoes his final surgery on his neck.

In the second episode of The Osbournes Podcast released earlier this week (but recorded a few days prior), the 74-year-old rock star revealed that he was about to undergo his fourth and final surgery to treat his neck.

Then, in an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday (20 September), Osbourne confirmed that he was given his final procedure on Monday (18 September).

The Black Sabbath singer and TV personality has undergone further surgery due to an injury he sustained after a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003, which was exacerbated by a fall at his home in 2019. He has attempted to treat the pain with previous surgeries, to no avail.

Speaking on his podcast prior to the surgery, Osbourne admitted that he’s given up on having further operations.

“It is going to be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore, regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow,” he said.

“I’m not going to do it anymore, I can’t,” he added. “It’s just like going to have a haircut now,” he said of being used to surgery.

Updating fans on his health, Osbourne said that his condition has improved “somewhat”.

Ozzy Osbourne photographed in July 2022 (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He also described the discomfort in his feet, likening it to the sensation of having “bricks tied to them”.

“Maybe I just need to get off my ass and walk around the block a few times,” he commented.

Osbourne also mocked comments that he is “on his last legs”.

He explained: “The paps wait to ambush me everywhere. There’s always some precarious photo where my mouth’s half open and I’m bent over.”

“I’m far from being on my last legs,” he clarified.

His 38-year-old daughter Kelly Osbourne responded: “I always think that’s so ageist and insulting and rude.”

In his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored , Osbourne said he couldn’t have gone through his recent health complications without the support of his family.

“I can’t believe I have come to the end of it,” he said. “It’s been five years of absolute hell for me and the family.”

The singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020.

“I have Parkinson’s but I never think about it,” he told Morgan. “My family have been so supportive. I couldn’t have done it without them.”