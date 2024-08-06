Paloma Faith has strong two-word rebuke for ‘right-wing idiots’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Paloma Faith has condemned the “right-wing idiots ruining our country” in the wake of racist mobs attacking mosques and hotels housing refugees around the country.

Horrifying scenes over the past week have seen far-right groups causing havoc, with many wearing England or British flags, and some bearing Nazi tattoos.

Almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with the situation.

Posting a statement on Instagram, Faith, 43, wrote a two-word message for “right-wing fascists”: “F*** off.”

Her post in full read: “My message to the right-wing idiots ruining our country. As the mother of two half Muslim North African children and as a born and raised resident and proud member of the Hackney community, I stand vehemently against racism of any kind.

“I am proud of a Britain which is diverse, integrated and accepting of all cultures. We cannot scapegoat minorities for this country’s problems when in my experience all they have done is contribute to the rich, diverse culture I grew up in that has shaped the best parts of me and the people I love and adore.”

She concluded by writing: “With all due respect to the right-wing fascists, f*** off.”

Riot police officers push back mob in Rotherham on 4 August ( Getty Images )

Faith shares two daughters with her ex-partner, the French artist Leyman Lahcine.

In October last year, Faith revealed they had broken up after a decade-long relationship.

Speaking about co-parenting in a candid interview with The Independent, she said she didn’t want to have a hostile dynamic with Lahcine, like her own parents did with each other.

“I think that’s why my relationship with my kids’ dad is so good,” she said. “I remember my parents just hating each other and being witness to it, having to pass messages between them. We don’t have that – and I do think my children are really happy.”

Faith said their school was surprised to even learn of the split. “We’re both emotionally intelligent enough to know that it’s important. It’s hard but we have to be on good terms, for our kids.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Faith is not the only celebrity to share their concern about the far-right violence on social media.

In Bristol, far-right mobs were hemmed in by anti-facist protestors, and local band Massive Attack shared a powerful message from the Runnymede Trust, the UK’s leading race equality think tank, which said: “What is happening is the direct result of years of normalised racism and Islamophobia... As far-right mobs threaten mosques, intimidate and harass people, and throw Nazi salutes, we offer our utmost solidarity to people of colour, and Muslim communities in particular.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg, of Chicken Shop Date fame, wrote on X: “After the violence caused by the far-right this past week across the UK, it’s clear that marginalised communities in this country need our support. We must not remain silent in the face of Islamophobia and racism. Please sign the petition by @hopenothate to urge MPs to prioritise community cohesion within towns all over the UK.”

The violence erupted in several towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland following the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport last week (29 July).

Several countries have issued safety warnings to their citizens in the UK due to the continuing unrest: Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and India have all sent out alerts, advising their nationals living in or visiting the UK to be cautious.