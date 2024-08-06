✕ Close Home secretary’s warning to rioters: ‘You are a total disgrace and there will be reckoning’

Fireworks were let off and a police van was damaged as far-right and anti-racist demonstrators clashed in Plymouth amid a wave of mob violence sweeping the UK.

The protesters clashed as campaign group Stand Up To Racism and a “stop the boats” rally met at Guildhall Square in Plymouth this evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police also said violence had been carried out against its officers and a riot van had been damaged during the confrontation.

In Birmingham, balaclava-clad rioters waving Palestinian flags were seen smashing a car as rumours of a far-right rally in the city circulated online.

It comes as almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with further attacks.

Sir Keir Starmer has held an emergency Cobra meeting after far-right mobs carried out racist attacks and set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth.

