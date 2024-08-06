UK riots live: Fireworks thrown and police van damaged in Plymouth after nearly 400 arrested across country
Anti-racist and far-right protesters have clashed in Plymouth, Devon, amid a wave of violence sweeping the UK
Louise Thomas
Editor
Fireworks were let off and a police van was damaged as far-right and anti-racist demonstrators clashed in Plymouth amid a wave of mob violence sweeping the UK.
The protesters clashed as campaign group Stand Up To Racism and a “stop the boats” rally met at Guildhall Square in Plymouth this evening.
Devon and Cornwall Police also said violence had been carried out against its officers and a riot van had been damaged during the confrontation.
In Birmingham, balaclava-clad rioters waving Palestinian flags were seen smashing a car as rumours of a far-right rally in the city circulated online.
It comes as almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with further attacks.
Sir Keir Starmer has held an emergency Cobra meeting after far-right mobs carried out racist attacks and set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers in Rotherham and Tamworth.
Have you been affected by this? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
Several officers injured in Plymouth protest
Devon and Cornwall Police Superintendent Russ Dawe said “several officers” had been injured in Plymouth and arrests had been made “for a range of public order offences and assaults”.
He said: “We continue to police ongoing events in Plymouth with a highly visible police presence. Specialist officers were deployed to the Guildhall in the city centre at around 3.30pm today. During the evening, we’ve seen levels of violence across the city, and several officers have sustained injuries.
“I would like to reassure the community that we are fully resourced at this time with a strong police presence. Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Plymouth safe.”
Watch: Protesters in Birmingham surround TV reporter and slash tyres of broadcast van
Asylum seekers ‘glad to be alive’ after Rotherham hotel attack
Asylum seekers who were inside a Rotherham hotel when it was attacked by far-right rioters are frightened but glad to be alive, an activist who attempted to guard the entrance said.
Phil Turner, from Stand up to Racism Rotherham, helped organise a counter-demonstration of around 150 people at the Holiday Inn Express on Sunday in support of the refugees who were trapped inside.
The violence in the South Yorkshire town took place amid widespread rioting across the UK in recent days, in the wake of last week’s stabbings in Southport.
Police investigate assault in Birmingham
West Midlands Police are investigating reports of an assault and criminal damage to a pub and multiple vehicles after a large group of people gathered in Birmingham.
People gathered in Bordesley, Birmingham, after rumours of a far-right rally circulated online, with footage emerging of masked protesters saying “F*** the EDL, free Palestine”.
Police are also investigating reports of a man who was in possession of an offensive weapon. No arrests have yet been made, the force added.
Six arrested in Plymouth
Six people have been arrested in Plymouth after the far-right and anti-racists clashed amid a wave of mob violence sweeping the UK.
Writing on X, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have made six arrests following events in Plymouth today (Monday 5 August).
“During the evening, we saw levels of violence across the city and several officers sustained minor injuries as a result.”
Birmingham rioters will ‘face consequences’, Jess Phillips says
Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said perpetrators of violence in Birmingham “will face the consequences no matter who they are”.
The Home Office minister, who is the MP for Birmingham Yardley, tweeted: “The police have attended all sites of violence tonight and all those perpetrating it will face the consequences no matter who they are.
“Thanks to all residents who have acted with grace and kindness and have kept people informed so actions could be taken.”
Ms Phillips had reposted text from Birmingham Police’s account, which read: “We have been working hard alongside our community leaders and would like to thank everyone for their support today.”
The MP had earlier written: “People in Yardley are scared tonight. We have directed police to all locations of violence we are hearing about. Any acts of violence will not be tolerated.”
Pictured: Far-right in Plymouth
Rioters smash car in Birmingham
Balaclava-clad rioters waving Palestinian flags smashed a car in Bordesley Green, Birmingham.
Footage shows how they attacked the car as the driver was seemingly trying to flee.