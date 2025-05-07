JD Vance issues warning to tourists thinking of attending US World Cup

JD Vance issued a warning to tourists considering attending the 2026 US World Cup during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, 6 May.

After being appointed by Donald Trump as the vice chair of the tournament, the vice president addressed anyone intending to travel to the US to watch the football competition.

Mr Vance stated: "We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But, when the time is up, they have to go home,".

Sean Duffy echoed his warning by saying he welcomes people who are coming from across seas to see America, but "Don't overstay your welcome,".